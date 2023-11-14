Three held for demanding protection money from fish agents in Goa

Panaji, Nov 14 Crime Branch Police have arrested three persons for allegedly demanding protection money from fish selling agents.

According to the police, one Satheeb Ramchandran, a resident of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra having an office at Malim jetty, Betim in North Goa, complained about the protection money being demanded from him and others.

In his complaint he stated that three persons demanded Rs 50,000 per month as protection money from him and other fishing agents operating in the area.

“All the accused, who were earlier absconding, have arrested and remanded to two days’ police custody,” police said.

The accused persons have been identified as D Kumar Vijay Naik, Domnic Nazereth and Sayad Ali Attar, all residents of the area.

The Opposition parties in Goa had alleged that fish selling agents were getting phone calls and threats from London to pay protection money.

