Three high-end hotels to be opened along Kiratpur-Manali four-lane for tourists: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 : While presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) at his official residence Oak Over Shimla on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Corporation would open three high-end hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane in the near future to facilitate the tourists and other commuters.

He said, "These hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and aim to enhance the tourism experience in the State. A consultant has conducted a study to determine the best approach for implementing this project."

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of developing infrastructure for promoting tourism in the State and said that the inflow of tourists would significantly increase once the four-lane road becomes operational.

The State Government would provide all basic amenities to the tourists. The government's efforts in expanding tourism infrastructure and services are expected to not only enhance the experience of visitors but also create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "In a recent cabinet meeting, the decision was made to establish Highway-cum-Tourist Police Stations with necessary staff at Baghed in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district and Bhunter in Kullu district, along the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway to ensure safety and security of the commuter."

Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Amit Kashyap presented a comprehensive overview of the corporation's ongoing projects during the meeting.

