Three Indian and foreign universities ink pacts for academic collaboration

New Delhi, July 30 Three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Indian and foreign universities in presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and University Grants Commission Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday.

The MoUs for academic collaboration were signed between University of Mumbai and University of St. Louis, US; Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya and Eurasian National University Astana, Kazakhstan; and University of Lucknow and Lincoln University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pradhan said that these agreements will encompass an array of collaborative initiatives, including joint degree programmes, dual degree academic programmes, credit transfer arrangements, student exchange opportunities, and joint teaching and research activities.

Besides, the agreeements will also facilitate sharing of scientific resources.

The UGC Chairman said that these MoUs are a testament to "our commitment to internationalisation".

The MoUs were exchanged by Vice Chancellors of Indian universities and representatives of the three foreign universities during the second Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam-2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor