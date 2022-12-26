Three killed in two cases of elephants attack in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 26 Three people lost their lives in two separate incidents of attacks by wild elephants in Assam, officials said on Monday.

Both incidents happened on Sunday night.

In Charaideo district, elephants came out of the forests, probably in search of food, and attacked a village in Sonari area of the district.

Besides killing two people, the wild tuskers destroyed a few huts in the village, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Tanti and Gobind Tanti.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Nagaon district on Christmas night, a herd of wild elephants attacked a picnic group.

Police said that a group of people were enjoying themselves at Amsoi Shiva Kunda, a famous picnic spot, when a herd of elephants came down from the forests and attacked them.

According to the police, a person identified as Nipul Bordoloi was trampled to death, while others in the group somehow managed to escape from the spot and were unhurt.

Man-elephant conflict is on the rise in Assam, and many lives have been lost in the last few weeks due to attacks by wild tuskers.

