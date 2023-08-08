Three minor girls, boy booked for 'rape' of another minor girl in UP

Pilibhit, Aug 8 In a shocking incident, three minor girls and a boy have been booked on the charges of "rape" by police following a sexual assault complaint filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

The complainant said that the three girls, who were known to his daughter, persuaded her to go out with them on the night of July 27.

She was then taken to the accused boy, 17, of the same village, who allegedly raped her. He came to know about the incident on August 6 and approached the police.

SHO (Jahanabad), Umesh Solanki, said, "All four accused have been booked under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act. We will take further decisions regarding the girls' role in the crime based on the investigation and act accordingly. The victim has been sent for medical examination to the district hospital for women."

When asked why the accused girls were booked on rape charge, the SHO said, "Which other section can be more harsh than 376?"

Commenting on the matter, Ashwini Agnihotri, a senior criminal lawyer, said, "The accused girls could have been booked under IPC section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) or 362 (abduction)."

