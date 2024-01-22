Three poachers arrested in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri, Jan 22 Three men have been arrested allegedly while poaching inside the Gaurifanta range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh, said officials.

The accused, Rahish Rana, Ashok Lal and Ankit, all belong to local tribes and were caught by a patrol team along with a trap and solar wires.

The accused were planning to trap wild boar and deer.

They have been booked under the wildlife conservation act and sent to jail.

Two days ago, a team of Dudhwa officials led by range officer (Bankati) Nirbhay Pratap Singh raided a shop in Kheri and seized deer horns along with porcupine body parts.

Deputy Director Rangaraju T. said, “We are taking strict action against those violating the law and harming the protected wildlife species.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor