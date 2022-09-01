'Through poetry, I can express myself without inhibitions'

New Delhi, Sep 1 Her academic training in political science has taught her to be objective and critical in her writings but poetry is the only space through which she can express herself openly without fear of inhibitions, says Massachusetts-based public policy professional Sreya Sarkar, the co-author of 'The Same Sky' and whose poems exude optimism and a love of nature.

"I consider myself primarily a prose writer and more recently a writer of short fiction. I have spent more

than 15 years analysing and writing on public policies and politics both in the US and in India. But alongside, I have always nurtured a wish to write fiction. My academic training in political science has taught me to be objective and critical in my approach to writing yet all along at a more personal level I had plenty of observations that were steeped in raw feelings and from time to time I would vent through the short poems I penned for my blog and later for a few literary magazines. I feel that poetry is the only space I can express myself openly without any fear or inhibitions," Sreya told in an interview of her 22 poems in the book, a collaboration with Kolkata-based writer Sankar Sarkar

