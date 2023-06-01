Tiger found dead in Dudhwa range

Lakhimpur Kheri, June 1 The carcass of a male tiger has been found in the North Nighsan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone.

This comes weeks after an elephant was found dead in the Sathiyana range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

Deputy director of the buffer zone Sundaresh said preliminary investigations revealed that the male tiger, estimated to be aged four to five years, died of injuries suffered possibly after it fought another big cat.

Multiple puncture wounds were seen on the body even as all its vital organs were intact, the official added.

