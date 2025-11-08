Tireless in service: PM Modi’s day captures the spirit of a leader on the move

New Delhi, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule on Saturday was yet another testament to his relentless pace, iron discipline, and solid commitment to the service of people and the entire nation.

In a span of just 11 hours, he travelled across four cities, attended five major public engagements, and covered more than 1,680 kilometres — a day that perfectly encapsulated his “Seva, Sankalp, and Samarpan” approach to leadership.

The day began early in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary constituency. At 8 a.m., he flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains, marking another milestone in India’s push for modern, high-speed connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, he reiterated his vision of transforming India’s rail network into a symbol of progress and pride.

Barely an hour later, he was airborne, heading towards Sitamarhi in Bihar, near the Nepal border, where he addressed a massive public rally around 11 a.m. Drawing a strong connection between infrastructure development and regional growth, he spoke passionately about the NDA government’s ongoing efforts to boost connectivity, create jobs, and empower the poor.

From Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister immediately flew to Bettiah, located close to the Uttar Pradesh border.

The hectic schedule continued as PM Modi then flew to Kushinagar, one of the holiest Buddhist sites, before boarding a 1-hour-35-minute flight to Delhi. Yet, the pace didn’t slow down upon landing.

By 5 p.m., he was at the Supreme Court, attending a special event, demonstrating his commitment to the judiciary and the constitutional institutions of the country.

Soon after, he made his way to veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani’s residence to wish him on his birthday personally. It was a gesture that highlighted PM Modi’s great respect for the party stalwart.

Over the course of the day, PM Modi spent nearly five hours in the air, crossed multiple state borders, and addressed citizens at several key venues.

Observers say that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was just another day of tireless service. A day that underscored his energy, dedication, and unflagging resolve to serve the nation every moment.

