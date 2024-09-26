Tirupati laddu row: Prayagraj Temple Authorities Ban Sweets; Urge Devotees to Bring Coconut and Fruits Amid Adulteration Concerns

In response to widespread outrage over concerns regarding 'adulterated' laddus offered at the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh temple authorities have implemented a ban on devotees bringing sweets and processed items for offerings. Instead, they are encouraging devotees to present coconuts, fruits, and dry fruits as alternative offerings.

Several notable temples in the Sangam city, such as Alop Shankari Devi, Bade Hanuman, and Mankameshwar, have implemented these restrictions on offerings. Shiv Murat Mishra, the chief priest of the famous Lalita Devi temple of Prayagraj, said, "In the meeting of our temple management held on Tuesday, it was decided that prasad of sweets will not be offered to the goddess in the temple, but devotees have been requested to offer coconut, fruits, dry fruits, cardamom etc."

Yamuna Puri Maharaj, the chief patron of the Alop Shankari Devi Temple and secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, stated that plans are underway to open shops within the temple premises offering pure sweets to devotees. He also announced a ban on bringing sweets and prasad from outside.

Earlier on Monday, the renowned Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow also prohibited offerings of 'prasad' purchased from outside, allowing only homemade 'prasad' or fruits. The temple management is taking measures to ensure the purity of offerings made on-site, including plans for quality checks and the potential establishment of their own prasad production facilities.