Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Judicial Probe, Suspends Two Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a judicial inquiry into the stampede at the Tirupati temple that claimed six lives. The Chief Minister also took action against officials by suspending two for failing to ensure smooth operations.

"Judicial inquiry will be ordered into the incident to submit a detailed report. Two officials - Goshala director Arunadh Reddy and one police personnel have been suspended. SP, AEO Gautami and one more person are being transferred," Naidu said in a press conference late Thursday after visiting the stampede site and meeting with the injured in the hospital.

Tirupati stampede | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu says, "I’m not blaming anyone. I’ve been in politics for the last 45 years. Security was deployed but more precautions should have been taken. The officials who were deployed failed. If they had released them half an hour… pic.twitter.com/623R8ZiUv4 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025

Naidu expressed his pain over the incident and announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the victims who died. "We are providing financial aid of Rs 25 lakh and a job to each of the families of six deceased. 35 injured victims will be provided darshan tomorrow," he said.

Read Also | Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Injured Devotees at Hospital (Watch Video)

"I’m not blaming anyone. I’ve been in politics for the last 45 years. Security was deployed but more precautions should have been taken. The officials who were deployed failed. If they had released them half an hour or one hour prior, this wouldn’t have happened. Better coordination is required," he further added.

The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. Nearly 40 people were injured as the crowd surged for the event, which draws pilgrims from across the country. The 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam is set to begin on January 10.

Earlier in the day, CM Naidu visited the accident site and inspected the makeshift arrangements made to manage the large crowds expected for the pilgrimage. He also visited the injured at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)