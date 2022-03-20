TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to appear before ED on Monday

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee left from Kolkata on Sunday and will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in a money laundering case against him and his wife, allegedly in connection with the coal scam.

While leaving Kolkata, Banerjee said, "I am ready to bow down before the power of people but not before the people in power."

The general secretary further added, "I did not receive the notice physically, but was called verbally."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite all its might, is failing to take down TMC electorally and democratically. Hence, the central government is using the agencies against us," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

