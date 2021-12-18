TN: 400 private factory female employees admitted to hospital after eating food in restaurant

More than 5,000 female workers are employed in a private cell phone spare parts manufacturing company operating in Sriperumbudur Customs, Kanchipuram District. They are staying and working in a hotel near Poonamallee.

Meanwhile, the food served last Wednesday at the hotel where the female staff was staying was substandard due to which more than 400 women who ate the food experienced vomiting and dizziness.

More than 400 women have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Most of the affected women have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. But, some women have not yet been discharged from the hospital. The management of the private cell phone spare part manufacturing company has not been informed about their condition.

In this case, there was an argument between the management and the staff as it was not known what happened to the 8 women who were treated at the hospital.

Following this, more than 2,000 women gathered on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway at around 12 last night and engaged in a road blockade.

The women have been protesting on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway for more than 8 hours. As a result, there is heavy traffic congestion on the Chennai-Bangalore road. Police are trying to pacify the women involved in the protest and fix the traffic.