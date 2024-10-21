TN: 54 school teachers to visit France under Kanavu Asiriyar scheme

Chennai, Oct 21 Tamil Nadu school education department will take 32 primary school teachers and 22 high school and higher secondary school teachers on an all-paid trip to France for a week. The selected teachers will travel on Tuesday and will return on October 28.

The school education department said that the teachers were selected under the Kanavu Asiriyar (Dream Teacher) scheme of the state government.

The Kanavu Asiriyar programme was introduced to recognise teachers dedicated to transforming every individual.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had conducted the ‘Kanavu Arisiyar Contest 2023’ for government and aided school teachers in a bid to hone their skills and increase awareness in the current developments in their respective subjects. The subject pedagogic knowledge and skills of teachers were assessed.

Teachers underwent a series of assessments, including multiple-choice tests, district-level evaluations and tests.

These tests covered teaching strategies, subject knowledge, and classroom management, among other areas.

The school education department in the statement said that 16,247 teachers working in government and government-aided schools had applied to take the tests under the scheme.

10,305 teachers of those who applied, wrote the initial test and 2,008 cleared the test to the next level.

992 teachers were chosen from this and finally, 54 teachers were selected. They had also to clear one round of demonstration on classroom teaching.

