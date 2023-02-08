TN authorities construct bathing pool worth Rs 50L for temple elephant

Chennai, Feb 8 The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department has constructed a bathing pool worth Rs 50 lakhs for an elephant at a temple.

The pool has been constructed at the Perur Pateeswarar temple for its elephant, Kalyani.

It was inaugurated on Tuesday by the state Minister for HR&CE, P.K. Sekar Babu.

In the 2022-23 budget of the Tamil Nadu government, provisions were earmarked for the construction of 10 such pools.

The pool is 10 m long and 1.8 m in depth and can hold 1.2 lakh litres of water at a depth of 4 ft.

It also has 12.4 m long ramp for the elephant to walk easily into the pool.

There are 29 elephants in 27 temples across the state controlled by the HR&CE department.

The construction of bathing polls is underway in two more temples.

