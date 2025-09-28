TN BJP calls for stringent action against Vijay over Karur stampede tragedy

Chennai, Sep 28 The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday demanded decisive legal action against actor and TVK leader Vijay and party organisers following the catastrophic stampede at his campaign rally in Karur, which claimed more than 39 lives and left over 60 people injured.

BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, in a strongly worded statement, described the incident as a “human-made calamity caused by gross negligence and administrative failure.”

He said the tragedy unfolded amid “reckless crowd mismanagement and blatant disregard for public safety” by both the event organisers and the Tamil Nadu Police. According to the BJP, the rally drew nearly 50,000 people against an official permit for about 10,000, creating dangerous overcrowding.

Prasad also criticised Vijay for “deliberate delays and poor planning,” pointing out that the actor-politician arrived hours late, forcing thousands to wait in sweltering heat without water, shade, or medical support.

The party said this contributed to mass dehydration, oxygen deprivation, and panic, which spiralled into the deadly crush.

Prasad demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take “swift, transparent and unbiased action” against all those responsible, including TVK leaders, while implementing systemic reforms to ensure safe public gatherings.

“The suffering of the victims and their families cannot be brushed aside as an accident. This was preventable,” the statement said.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their immediate condolences and the Centre’s directive to seek a detailed report from the state.

Prasad urged the Central government to send a ministerial team to Karur to console the bereaved families and oversee the probe.

The BJP also appealed to the public to express solidarity by hoisting black flags and lighting lamps in tribute to the victims, while calling on those with information to cooperate with inquiries.

The Tamil Nadu government has already announced a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased. But the BJP insisted that “justice must go beyond politics” and that accountability be fixed at all levels to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

