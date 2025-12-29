TN BJP slams DMK over women‘s safety, cites assault on minor in Karur

Chennai, Dec 29 Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Monday strongly criticised the DMK government over what he termed a “complete failure” to ensure the safety of women in the state, following the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Karur district.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, Nagenthran expressed deep anguish over reports that a youth, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abducted and sexually assaulted the minor at Kalugur near Kulithalai.

Describing the incident as “deeply distressing and shameful,” he said such crimes reflect a serious collapse of law and order under the present dispensation.

The BJP leader alleged that crimes against women and children were increasing at an alarming rate across Tamil Nadu, blaming what he termed the “TASMAC model of governance” for encouraging alcohol abuse and social degradation.

He accused the DMK government of prioritising liquor revenue over public safety and moral responsibility.

“Despite repeated assurances by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that his government is committed to women’s safety and empowerment, incidents like this expose the stark reality on the ground,” Nagenthran said.

He added that claims of progressive governance ring hollow when minors are subjected to such horrific crimes.

The BJP State president also criticised what he described as the government’s failure to enforce strict law and order, asserting that criminals operate with impunity.

“The DMK government must take full responsibility for this atmosphere of insecurity. Women and children cannot live in fear in their own villages,” he said.

Calling for immediate and stringent action, Nagenthran demanded the harshest possible punishment for the accused and urged the government to ensure swift justice for the victim and her family.

He further warned that the people of Tamil Nadu were closely watching the government’s response and would deliver a fitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to women’s safety, Nagenthran said his party would continue to raise its voice against what he termed the “systemic failure” of the ruling DMK and fight for a safer environment for women and children across the State.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor