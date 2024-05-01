TN Board announces dates for Class 10, 11 & 12 results

Chennai, May 1 The Tamil Nadu School Education Board on Wednesday announced the dates for results of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12.

The Board in a statement said that the results for Class 12 students will be announced on May 6. For the Class 11 students, the results will be on May 14 and the students of Class 10 will have their results on May 10.

Students can check the results from the Tamil Nadu School Education Board websites.

The board examination for Class 12 students was completed on March 22 and the valuation concluded on April 13.

The examination for Class 11 students concluded on March 25 and the correction of papers was completed on April 13.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Board in the statement said that the Class 10 students had their exams till April 8 and the valuation was completed on April 22.

A total of 7.50 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination of the board while eight lakh students wrote the Class 11 board examination. The statement also said that nine lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor