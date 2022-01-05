TN CM Stalin distributes masks to public to create awareness on Covid

The country is witnessing the devastation of Corona. The third wave of corona is threatening. More than 50,000 new patients have been registered and a shocking graph has emerged. Over the last few days, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has been increasing again. According to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 5), 58,097 new cases of covid cases have been detected in the country in the last 24 hours and 534 people have died. As a result, the number of covid patients in the country reached three crore. The death toll from the corona has risen to 4,82,551. In Tamil Nadu too, the number of active patients has gone beyond 10,000.

Seeing the growing threat of covid, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin himself was seen taking to the streets. Stalin raised awareness and distributed masks to people. He also instructed people to be careful and wear masks. The chief minister got out of his car on Tuesday to distribute the masks to the people around him. The Chief Minister especially stopped his convoy at a place where people were seen without a mask. As the Chief Minister was leaving, he saw people wearing masks in the streets. After this, the Chief Minister instructed them to wear masks. A video of this is going viral on social media.

While distributing masks to the people, the Chief Minister warned them about the threat of covid. Chief Minister Stalin was accompanied by state health minister MA Subramaniam. The Chief Minister stopped his vehicle and distributed masks to the children and women. After distributing the masks, he set out to attend a review meeting with health officials to decide on the lockdown. As many as 1728 new cases of corona were registered in Chennai on Monday, after which the number of active patients in the state has gone up to 10,000. Currently, 10,364 covid patients are undergoing treatment in Tamil Nadu.