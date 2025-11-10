TN CM Stalin slams BJP over SIR; calls it another tool to intimidate DMK like ED, CBI

Chennai, Nov 10 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday hit out at the BJP, calling the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) a political weapon crafted by the ruling party at the Centre to intimidate political rivals, similar to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi’s son in Tiruchy, CM Stalin said, “The SIR is nothing but a new tool used by the BJP to threaten the DMK. But their efforts will not succeed in Tamil Nadu.”

He reiterated that the DMK had been opposing the SIR from the time it was introduced and urged party cadres to ensure that the statewide protest against it, scheduled for Tuesday, becomes a massive success.

“The SIR is a way of waging war against the DMK. We have already moved the Supreme Court against it. Interestingly, the AIADMK has now approached the court to be included in the case. If they were genuinely concerned, they should have filed a separate petition. I suspect there is a political conspiracy behind this,” he said.

CM Stalin also stressed that the DMK remained a people’s movement that continues to stay active irrespective of whether it is in power or facing elections.

“Even when we are not in government, the DMK is always active. It is because of our committed cadres that the party has stood tall for 75 years,” he said.

He further noted that the leadership, too, has been working tirelessly.

“I have been personally interacting with district secretaries over the past several months. So far, I have covered 80 districts, and the remaining will be completed soon,” CM Stalin added.

Responding to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s criticism over the training of Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Stalin clarified that the DMK had trained BLA-2 members to assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are government employees, and accused Palaniswami of making remarks without understanding the facts.

Earlier in the event, MLA M Palaniyandi donated ₹50 lakh to the DMK’s election fund, drawing applause from party functionaries present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor