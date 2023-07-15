TN: Coimbatore Police to deploy drone unit to prevent drowning in Bhavani river 

Chennai, July 15 The police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district police are planning to deploy a drone unit over the Bhavani river to prevent people from getting drowned in the water.

The drone unit, according to a senior police officer of the district, will monitor the 40-km stretch between Pillur Dam and Sirumugai to alert people about the flash floods.

The Bhavani River flows through southern Coimbatore, covering 20 villages of the district and in Karamadai, Mettupalayam and Serumugai police station limits.

Two persons have recently died from drowning in the Bhavani river and the Coimbatore district police had constituted a team of trained policemen to monitor the increase in water levels in the Bhavani river.

The team trained by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) used to monitor the water flow in Bhavani river and inform people while releasing water into the river from the Pillar and Sirumugai dam.

