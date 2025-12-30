TN CPI(M) condemns attack on migrant worker, calls for strong action against drug menace

Chennai, Dec 30 The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday strongly condemned the brutal attack on a migrant labourer from Odisha aboard a train bound for Tiruttani, describing the incident as a disturbing reflection of the growing drug menace and rising violence involving juveniles in the State.

Addressing reporters, CPI(M) State Secretary P. Shanmugam expressed deep concern over the incident, in which four minors allegedly assaulted the migrant worker with lethal weapons.

According to the police, the accused were under the influence of ganja at the time of the attack. Shanmugam said the involvement of juveniles in such a heinous crime should serve as a serious warning to society and the authorities alike.

“The fact that minors are resorting to such extreme violence under the influence of narcotic substances is extremely alarming. This is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend that has been emerging across the State,” he said.

He added that many cases of drug abuse and related crimes come to light only when arrests are made, suggesting that a much larger problem remains hidden.

The CPI(M) leader called for stringent action against drug trafficking networks and demanded that the government intensify efforts to curb the inflow of narcotics into Tamil Nadu.

“Unless the supply chains are dismantled and those operating behind the scenes are brought to book, such crimes will continue to threaten public safety,” he said.

Shanmugam also highlighted the vulnerability of migrant workers, noting that lakhs of labourers from other States are employed across Tamil Nadu in various sectors.

Incidents like the Tiruttani attack, he warned, could create fear and insecurity among migrant communities who contribute significantly to the State’s economy.

He urged the government to strengthen policing in vulnerable areas, particularly on trains and at railway stations, and to enhance surveillance and preventive measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

“Ensuring the safety of every worker, irrespective of where they come from, is the responsibility of the State. Strong and immediate steps are required to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.

The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for a comprehensive strategy combining strict law enforcement, effective monitoring of drug networks, and social interventions to protect youth from falling into substance abuse and violent crime.

--IANS

aal/dan

