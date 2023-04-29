TN: DMK MP Kanimozhi sends legal notice to BJP state chief Annamalai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : DMK Deputy General Secretary and Tuticorin Lok Sabha Constituency MP Kmozhi Karundhi has sent a legal notice to Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai over the issue of publishing the property list.

In the legal notice, Kmozhi demanded one crore rupees as compensation for the 'immeasurable emotional distress'.

In the notice sent by lawyer Manuraj on behalf of Kmozhi to Annamalai, "Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai screened a defamatory video titled 'DMK Files' in a press conference on April 14 at the party headquarters. In the video, my party, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kmozhi Karundhi was named as having shares worth crores in Kalaignar TV."

"Annamalai who released the defamatory video should compensate my party one crore rupees. Within 48 hours of seeing this notice, take back the above defamatory video and remove it from all social platforms and tender an unconditional apology to my party. In case of failure, appropriate legal action will be taken against you on behalf of my client. They are responsible for all the consequences," the notice said.

"The claims are baseless, fictitious and contradictory to what is on record. Since February 10 this year, my party has not had any share in Kalaignar TV, without checking any basic information, this video has been published with the intention of ruining the reputation of my party", the notice added.

The notice further stated, "As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are approaching, this slanderous video has been released with an intention to distract the people from the real issues faced by the entire country and damage the reputation of the DMK party."

"We are ready to take civil and criminal action against you (Annamalai) for this defamatory video. Friends and well-wishers of my party have contacted her after seeing this slanderous video and inquired about it. And people from my party member's constituency and party members have inquired about this. Through this, the value held by my party member personally and in public life has been affected", the notice added.

"By posting the above defamatory video you have committed an offence punishable under Sections 499, 500 of the Indian Penal Code. My client has suffered immeasurable emotional distress from your smear campaign", reads the statement.

