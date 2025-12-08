TN fishermen protest against dumping construction material in Enrore River

Chennai, Dec 8 Even as the State Highways Department speeds up work on the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road connecting Mahabalipuram with Ennore Port, fishermen in the Ennore region have raised serious concerns over alleged obstruction of the Kosasthalaiyar River due to bridge construction activities.

The fisherfolk allege that large quantities of earth and debris dumped into the river to facilitate the project have disrupted the natural flow of water and threatened their traditional livelihood.

Fishermen from Kattukuppam, Mugathuvarakuppam and Sivan Padai Kuppam villages depend heavily on a fishing stretch known as Velamaram Paadu, where the bridge under the project has now been constructed.

While the bridge work is reportedly complete, the temporary earthen bunds and construction debris dumped inside the river continue to remain, they said.

K.Murugeshan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said the dumping began in January despite stiff resistance from the local community.

“The Highways Department dumped huge quantities of earth into the river even as we opposed it. After sustained protests, we managed to stop the dumping for nearly two months. However, the material already dumped has narrowed the river and altered the flow pattern,” he said.

In a separate representation to authorities, fisherman-activist Retnakumar warned that the narrowed opening has increased the speed of water flow, making it difficult for fishing boats to manoeuvre safely.

“The increased current has already led to several mishaps involving fishing vessels. This is a direct threat to the lives of fishermen,” he said.

Activists have also accused the Highways Department of violating conditions laid down by the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority. The clearance conditions reportedly state that the project should not affect fishing activities, obstruct natural water flow, or damage the ecosystem under any circumstances.

An official from the Environment Department said that based on the complaints received, the Tiruvallur district administration -- under whose limits the affected villages fall -- has been directed to examine the matter and take appropriate action.

The disputed bridge forms part of a 2.8-km link road, including approach ramps on both sides, connecting the Northern Port Access Road (NPAR) with the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road across the Buckingham Canal and the Kosasthalaiyar River.

The link is a key component of the ambitious Chennai Peripheral Ring Road aimed at easing freight movement to Ennore Port. However, the fishermen caution that development should not come at the cost of their survival and the river’s ecological balance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor