TN Governor, Stalin express grief over fatal train mishap

Chennai, June 2 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Friday that he is extremely distressed by the fatal train accident in Odisha's Balasore, where the Coromandel Express going from Kolkata to Chennai rammed into the derailed coaches of another train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, leaving at least 50 dead and scores of others injured.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan said in a statement, "Extremely distressed by the accident of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express in Odisha. My heart goes to the families who lost their dear ones. May the injured recover fast. All out rescue and relief operations are going on. Governor Ravi."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

