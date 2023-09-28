TN govt department to conduct survey of Puthirai Vannar community

Chennai, Sep 28 The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu is planning a survey of the Puthirai Vannar community in the state.

The community, which has Scheduled Caste (SC) status, has been engaged in washing of clothes, conducting funeral rites, practicing traditional medicine as also running hairdressing services of other SC community members.

The survey is being conducted to understand their socio-economic status and demographic position.

According to the 2011 census, the Puthirai Vannar community accounted for 28,000 members. However, a recent internal assessment conducted by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department found that the community has grown and their number now exceeds 60,000.

Now, the department is planning a baseline survey of 15,000 Puthirai Vannar households and if required, extend it to 5,000 more households.

KM Velusamy, an activist of the Puthirai Vannar community from Virudhunagar while speaking to IANS said, “We are a totally marginalised community and revenue officials are not providing us with our caste certificate citing several reasons.

“The officials even ask whether we belong to the community and hesitate to give us our certificate stating that there are other communities who are engaged in this work.”

However, he said that the move of the Adi Dravidar Welfare department to study the Puthirai Vannar community was a welcome decision.

