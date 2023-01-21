TN mulls cutting liquor sale timings

Chennai, Jan 21 The Tamil Nadu government will take a decision on whether to cut the liquor sale timings by half an hour. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has informed the Madras High Court that the government will take a decision.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked the Corporation whether the liquor sale timings in retail outlets could be reduced by half an hour before closing time.

The bench posed the query while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking orders to check liquor consumption in open places after bars are closed at 10 p.m.

The court directed the TASMAC counsel to take instructions from the government and report back.

The Corporation counsel argued that the opening and closing of TASMAC shops and the attached bars are purely the policy decision of the government and petitioners have no locus standi to interfere with it.

The court was also informed that TASMAC has sent a proposal to the state government, seeking extension of bars by half an hour beyond 10 p.m. The proposal is pending consideration.

