TN police conduct search in Periyar University campus ahead of Governor's visit

Chennai, Jan 11( IANS) Special teams of the Tamil Nadu Police conducted searches in many parts of Periyar university in Salem, hours before the scheduled visit of state Governor R.N. Ravi.

The Governor is scheduled to meet the University officials in the afternoon.

Six police teams led by six inspectors of the Tamil Nadu Police conducted searches in the campus.

Searches were conducted at Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) office, Tamil Department Office, Computer Centre, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) centre, Planning and Development Office and Finance Office.

The University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannaathan is out on a conditional bail in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The university's faculty had alleged that the Vice Chancellor was continuing in office even after this and that there are possibilities of evidence could be tampered and even destroyed.

A heavy police contingent is deployed in the University as student organisations have opposed the Governors visit.

