TN police in search of man who cheated woman of Rs 29 L

Chennai, May 30 The Greater Chennai police of Tamil Nadu are on the lookout for a man who cheated a woman of Rs 29 lakh, including cash and gold, on the pretext of marrying her.

Posing as a Dubai-based businessman, Aravind Subramanian of Ekkathungal contacted the widow after her family shared her details with a matrimony firm in T Nagar.

The woman showed interest in him and they got into a close relationship. Later, the accused, who claimed to be a divorcee, took her gold and money citing some urgent business need.

The woman met him at Pondy Bazar in Chennai and handed over the gold and cash amounting to Rs 29 lakhs. However, after receiving the money the man switched off his phone and is absconding since then.

Greater Chennai Police has constituted a special team and is investigating the man's antecedents and have also reached the T Nagar matrimony centre on his address and other details.

