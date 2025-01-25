TN Police on high alert after bomb threat to Tirunelveli railway station ahead of R-Day

Chennai, Jan 25 A bomb threat was issued to Tirunelveli railway station by unidentified individuals on Saturday morning, according to Daily Thanthi.

Following this, local police and bomb experts have been conducting searches at the railway station since Saturday morning.

The unidentified individuals reportedly contacted the Chennai Police Control Room from the Gopalasamudram area in Tirunelveli.

An investigation to identify the person behind the threat is ongoing.

Security measures across key locations in the country have been heightened in light of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Authorities are conducting thorough screenings to ensure public safety.

In a related development, security was also strengthened at Tuticorin Airport following a bomb threat received via email.

An official from the airport stated that upon receiving the threat, police were alerted, and thorough checks were conducted with the assistance of a bomb threat assessment committee.

Additional security personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The email was deemed non-specific as it did not mention a name, place, date, or time.

Sniffer dogs were brought in to assist with the security sweep, and passengers are being intensively checked.

So far, nothing suspicious has been found. This marks the second bomb threat alert at the airport within the last two days.

As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Police have significantly increased security in the city and surrounding areas.

Key locations, including Marina Beach and the routes traversed by the Governor from Raj Bhavan to the Marina, as well as the Chief Minister’s route from his residence on Chittaranjan Salai to the Marina, have been declared “Red Zones.”

The use of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), drones, or any other aerial objects has been banned in Chennai on January 25 and 26, except for government-sanctioned arrangements.

The Republic Day celebration is scheduled to take place near the Labour Statue on Kamarajar Salai, Marina, Chennai.

Under standing orders, the police have prohibited drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliding under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) of the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has also intensified patrolling in recent days.

Security has been tightened along the coastline and mid-sea following Intelligence reports of possible smuggling of arms, drugs, and other contraband via the sea.

Marine police are combing uninhabited islands in the Gulf of Mannar and inspecting fishing boats operating in deep-sea and coastal areas.

Several police companies have been deployed for security arrangements in all district capitals of Tamil Nadu, as well as in Chennai, starting January 24.

Security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand event.

Recent confrontations between the Governor and the DMK government, with the Governor taking certain contentious positions on Tamil Nadu’s governance, have raised concerns among Intelligence agencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor