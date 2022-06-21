TN Police probe forced hospital takeover by hired goons

Chennai, June 21 Coimbatore police are on probe against 11 hired goons and an advocate over a takeover bid of a private hospital in the city.

The Chennai hospital managed by Dr. Umashankar had rental dues to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

The owner of the premises Dr. Ramachandran sent repeated reminders to Dr. Umashankar. After the latter failed to pay the rental dues, Dr. Ramachandran along with 11 hired goons took over the hospital and changed its name to Ellen hospital. The incident took place on December 4, 2021, and the police registered a case soon after. Dr. Ramachandran and his associates took anticipatory bails.

However, the prosecution moved the court and Dr. Ramachandran (75), his associate Dr. Kamaraj (47), hired goon Murthy, Dr. Ramachandran's personal assistant Kumaresan (45), and his driver Palaniswamy were taken into custody.

The Chief Judicial magistrate remanded Dr. Ramachandran and his accomplices to judicial custody on Monday.

The Coimbatore police are now probing an advocate, who orchestrated the takeover of the hospital along with 11 hired goons provided by Murthy, who is considered a gang leader of the city.

Sources told that the advocate had "arranged" the support of the local police during the ransacking and takeover of the hospital after the inmates and hospital staff were forced to leave.

The probe by the Coimbatore police under the supervision of the district police superintendent has commenced and sources in the police told that all the culprits will soon be in the net.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor