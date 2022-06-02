TN police probe international drug cartel after busting Chennai gang

Chennai, June 2 Tamil Nadu police has busted a drug syndicate that has its wings spread globally, after it seized 1 crore worth of drugs from Chennai.

The drug gang members who were arrested on Wednesday revealed during interrogation that the gang has its tentacles spread over other countries, and that a well organised network of drug pushers is behind the racket.

Police said that they acted on a tip off and nabbed S. Zahir Hussain from a shop at Mannadi, Triplicane and seized 1kg of methamphetamine from his possession. Upon interrogation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Veerakumar, Hussain revealed that he received the contraband from Mohammed Sultan of Washermenpet and V. Nasser of Triplicane.

The police also arrested A. Junnath Ali, N. Azharuddin, and Nurul Amin from Washermenpet and Triplicane in connection with the drug seizure after Zahir Hussain spilled the beans.

They too told the police that they were just pushers and that an organised network with roots across the country was behind this.

Nurul Amin has further revealed that they have been sending drugs to Far Eastern countries and Australia for past two years.

The startling revelations of the drug predating gang has had the police to start a detailed probe into the international network of drug peddlers.

A senior officer told that the investigation could be handled better if it is handed over to a central agency. He said that with inter-state gangs present in the international drug syndicate, the state police will not be able to handle the investigation that requires external support including that of agencies like Interpol.

