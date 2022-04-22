TN: Senior citizen using 3 bulbs gets electricity bill of Rs 25,000

In a shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu. The electricity department here has sent an electricity bill of Rs 25,000 to a customer. Notably, only 3 bulbs are used in this customer's home. According to the information received, Devaki lives in a small house in Matmangalam in Nilgiris. Recently, a message from the electrical department came on his mobile. In this, they were asked to pay the electricity bill of Rs 25,000. He was surprised to see the bill, because only 3 bulbs are used in the house for a few hours under the name of Electricity Consumption.

It is said that Devaki took his complaint to the nearest power department office. But there was no response from them. Meanwhile, it should be noted that she is not the only one facing this type of problem. Other people are also suffering from the problem of charging Heavy Electricity Bill. All of them have contacted senior officials of the department and lodged their complaints. Meanwhile, the power department conducted a preliminary inquiry after receiving complaints from the people. It was found that a departmental employee named Ramesh had been tampering with the bills for some time. He has misappropriated the money received as electricity bills. Ramesh has been suspended by the power department in the preliminary investigation in this case. Also, a thorough inquiry into the whole matter has been launched.