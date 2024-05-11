TN SIT finds similarity between Cong leader's mysterious death and murder of K.N. Nehru’s brother

Chennai, May 11 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tamil Nadu Police probing the mysterious death of Tirunelveli district Congress President K.P.K. Jeyakumar Dhanasingh has found certain similarities between the case and the murder of Ramajayam, the brother of state minister K.N. Nehru.

Jeyakumar had gone missing since May 2, following which his son Jebrin filed a missing complaint with the local Uravi police station.

The police recovered the charred body of Jeyakumar from his farmland near his home on May 4. His body was found with the hands and legs tied and a scrubber stuffed into his mouth.

Before his death, Jeyakumar had reportedly stated that some senior Congress leaders owed him money, and he was receiving threatening calls while strangers were seen near his home.

It may be recalled that on March 29, 2012, Ramajayam, the brother of DMK leader K.N. Nehru, was found murdered and his body was recovered from the Tiruchi-Kallannai road.

He was also kidnapped a day before his body was found with a single injury mark on his head. His hands and legs were also tied with a steel wire, and his mouth was sealed with adhesive tape.

Even after 12 years of investigation, there is no trace of the killers of Ramajayam, who was an influential figure in Tiruchi and surrounding areas, considered the support base of Nehru.

The CBI investigation in the case has also not been able to achieve a breakthrough.

The manner in which both the bodies were found has led the police to draw similarities between the two murders.

Tirunelveli SP N. Silambarasan has constituted 10 special teams to investigate the death of Jeyakumar. The police are now waiting for the forensic report of his charred body.

The police have also questioned senior Congress leaders Ruby Manoharan and former Union Minister K.V. Thangabalu in connection with the mysterious death of Jeyakumar.

Both Manoharan and Thangabalu have denied any money transaction with Jeyakumar, as alleged by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, who has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

