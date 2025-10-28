TN to appoint 76 animal welfare officers, set up 138 new centres for stray dog control

Chennai, Oct 28 In a major step toward curbing the stray dog population and preventing rabies outbreaks, the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has announced the appointment of 76 district-level animal welfare officers across the state as part of a large-scale sterilisation and immunisation drive.

The initiative will be implemented in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), which is preparing to roll out a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign in collaboration with corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats outside Chennai.

The move comes amid growing concerns over stray dog attacks and the spread of zoonotic diseases.

According to a recent government order, the 76 new appointees will include 38 district-level animal welfare officers and 38 veterinary surgeons with expertise in Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries.

These positions will be filled on a one-year contractual basis, with extensions possible based on performance and requirements.

The recruitment process is expected to be completed by the first week of December. The newly-appointed officers will oversee multiple responsibilities - from ensuring the humane conduct of traditional events such as jallikattu and taking legal action in cases of animal cruelty, to conducting awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership, rabies prevention, and sterilisation.

To strengthen infrastructure for the upcoming drive, the department has also proposed the establishment of 38 new ABC centres with shelter facilities capable of accommodating up to 100 dogs each.

Additionally, another 100 centres are planned without shelter facilities, focusing exclusively on sterilisation and vaccination procedures. In a bid to scientifically track and manage the state’s stray dog population, the TNAWB has initiated the procurement of 2.4 lakh RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to microchip sterilised and vaccinated dogs. This will help local bodies monitor coverage and prevent duplication.

"The veterinary surgeons will handle ABC surgeries, provide post-operative care, and administer vaccines. Supporting staff for the operation of these centres will also be appointed soon," said a senior official from the department.

The large-scale programme marks one of Tamil Nadu's most comprehensive efforts in animal welfare, combining public health goals with humane management of stray animals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor