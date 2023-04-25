TN: VAO hacked to death in office

Chennai, April 25 In a gruesome incident, a 55-year-old Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was hacked to death in his office on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Maruppadndu in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu during afternoon hours.

According to police, Lourde was working in his office when two unidentified men reached his office and hacked him indiscriminately.

Lourde who had multiple wound injuries was brought to Government Hospital, Maruppandu but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Sources in police told that Lourde was a strict officer and had not succumbed to the bribe culture with the mining groups. Several local miners were against him and the possibility of some of these groups killing the VAO could not be ruled out.

