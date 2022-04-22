Top cop Rakesh Asthana grills Jahangirpuri violence accused

New Delhi, April 22 Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday went to the Crime Branch's sector 18 Rohini Branch and interrogated Jahangirpuri violence main accused Mohammed Ansar Sheikh himself.

The Delhi Police Commissioner grilled Ansar for hours. According to sources, Asthana reached the Crime Branch office at around 12 p.m. to question Ansar. He also directed the officials to prepare a detailed interrogation report of Ansar.

This report is likely to be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor