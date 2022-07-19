Top Lashkar terrorist among 4 arrested in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, July 19 Four persons were arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after the Jammu and Kashmir Police mopped up an Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) network in Rajouri district, officials said.

Police said that in a major breakthrough Talib Hussain Shah alias Abu Ahmad, resident of Draj in Rajouri and LeT commander for the area, was arrested along with his associates. Shah remained instrumental in almost all the major terrorist activities in the Pir Panjal area over last three years

"He was tasked to carry out terror attacks on the security forces, minority community and prominent political figures of the area," police said.

Police said Talib Hussain Shah and his associates have been found to be involved in five criminal and terrorism related cases.

Arms and ammunition were recovered, including Under Barrel Grenade Launcher grenades, two AK 47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, two pistols, pistol magazine and 5 Kg IED were recovered.

"Investigation has brought to fore that Talib is involved in five major incidents of drone dropping-collection in which he received arms, ammunition, explosives and Indian currency from Pakistan," police said.

"Moreover, Talib received 2 groups of terrorists who were transported from Kashmir to Rajouri by Talib's associate Mohd. Shabir S/O Ghulam Hussain R/O Draj. One of these terrorists, Faisal Ahmad Dar S/O Bashir Ahmad Dar R/O Pulwama was apprehended along with Talib."

Police said two other terrorists associates are still active in the higher reaches of Pir Panjal and efforts are on to arrest/neutralise them.

"With the arrest of Talib and his associates, Targain murder case, Kotranka blast case, firing on Ranjeet Singh, Anus jhuggi grenade and Shahpur grenade cases have been solved," police said.

"Arrest of Talib and his associates is a major blow to the terror outfit LeT.

With his arrest, Police has managed to solve five major criminal/terrorism related cases and foiled many terror incidents."

Police said besides the arrest of Talib, another heinous case has also been solved.

"Another LeT module was working under One Altaf Hussain Shah S/O Qadir Shah R/O Draj, who has been arrested in Case FIR No. 542/2021 U/S 307/120-B/121/122 3/4 Explosives Act 13 ULA(P) (Khandli blast case) of PS Rajouri dt. 12/08/2021.

"This LeT operative has been found involved in a grenade lobbying case on the residence of BJP functionary Jasbir Singh S/O Ramesh Kumar R/O Khandli.

"In this incident a minor child Veer Singh S/O Balbir Singh aged 2 years had lost his life.

"The action was carried out by Altaf Shah on the instructions of Pak-based handler Mohd. Qasim alias Suleiman R/O Angrala, Mahore A/P PoK," police said.

