Top police officers to attend National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme

New Delhi, Oct 18 Aiming to provide a safer ecosystem to the foreign and domestic tourists, a Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals (DGs/IGs) of Police Department of all states/union territories will be held on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The conference has been organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in connection with implementation of the Uniform Tourist Police Scheme.

Officials said that agenda of the National Conference is implementation of uniform Tourist Police Scheme at pan-India level for developing the tourist specific policing with suitable roles and responsibility and training aspects, to provide safer ecosystem to the foreign and domestic tourists in and around tourist destinations, as safety and security, and the first and foremost priority of any tourist.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest for the conference and the event will be attended by Minister of Tourism, Culture G. Kishan Reddy.

The objective of the National Conference on Tourist Police Scheme is to bring the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Police Research & Development and state governments and UT Administration on the same platform, so that they may work together in close coordination with the state/UT Police department and sensitise them about the specific requirements of the foreign and domestic tourists for effective implementation of Uniform Tourist Police Scheme at pan-India level. This would change the safety and security related perception of India at the global level and will help in making India a must visit destination around the globe.

During the conference, the report on 'Tourist Police Scheme' prepared by BPR&D will be deliberated. The officials said that the idea of the conference is to develop a dedicated team of police personnel by the states/ UTs to work towards taking care of the requirements of the foreign and domestic tourists, and their safety and security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor