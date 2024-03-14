Tourists in UP to get rural homestay experience

Lucknow, March 14 The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has signed an agreement with rural homestay providers to offer better experience to the tourists visiting the spots located in rural areas.

The homestays offer a unique farm stay experience to the visitors, including local culture, cuisine and information about the local folklore.

UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said in a release: “The tourism department is also providing subsidy under the Tourism Policy 2022 for setting up farm stays in rural and near major destinations. The selected villages are being converted into rural tourism centres by the state government to provide a unique experience of rural tourism along with local culture.”

“With internet connectivity, these hubs provide experiential tourism to the visitors. Along with spending time in the rural environment, tourists will also get acquainted with seasonal crops and eco-gardens. Rural life has its own distinct culture. At home stays, visitors get an opportunity to become familiar with various activities in rural areas,” he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is known for its cultural heritage, historical monuments and natural beauty. There is immense potential for tourism in the state and the trend of rural tourism is increasing rapidly. People are attracted towards rural tourism to get refreshed by spending time in rural environment amid nature,” he added.

For instance, ‘My Mom Rural Homestay’ in Basti located 70 km from Ayodhya, and ‘Gulmohar Rural Homestay’ located in the eco-village project in Udaipurwa in Banda district were opened for tourists on Wednesday.

The home stays have 4-5 rooms with basic facilities.

