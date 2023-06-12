Toy drone lands in Central Jail of Amritsar

Chandigarh, June 12 A toy drone landed on the premises of the Central Jail in Amritsar early Monday, putting the police on high alert.

The paramilitary forces and central jail staff were put on alert and a search operation launched. Suspecting an attack by gangsters or terrorists, the Punjab Police have been on alert.

Preliminary police investigation indicated the toy drone, operated by two children, went out of control and fell inside the jail.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) said it recovered a completely broken Pakistani drone in Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The BSF also seized two packets of narcotics buried in a field near the International Border in Amritsar sector.

"On June 11, based on specific information, a suspicious farmer was apprehended from Bharopal village," a BSF officer said.

On being questioned, he said a consignment of drugs was hidden ahead of the border fence. The place was identified where two packets suspected to be contraband were recovered.

