Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face fines from Monday
By IANS | Published: June 4, 2023 04:00 PM 2023-06-04T16:00:05+5:30 2023-06-04T16:10:07+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards.
The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.
While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday.
The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.
