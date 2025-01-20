Tragic Paragliding Accident in Dharamshala: 19-Year-Old Gujarat Teen Dies After Falling Into 60-Foot Gorge (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred at the Indranag Paragliding Site in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, when a 19-year-old tourist from Gujarat fell to her death during a paragliding session. The victim, Khushi Bhavsar, a resident of Ahmedabad, was vacationing with her family in Dharamshala when she decided to try paragliding around 5 pm on Saturday. During the flight, the paraglider became unbalanced, causing Khushi and her pilot, Munish Kumar, to plummet into a 60-foot-deep gorge.

A tragic video from Dharamshala’s Indrunag paragliding site has surfaced, where Bhavsar Khushi, a young girl from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, fell during a tandem flight take-off, resulting in her death. The pilot has sustained injuries and is admitted to tanda .#HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/WwCmDrZ5DP — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 19, 2025

Khushi was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Munish Kumar, a resident of Tau Chauhala, sustained serious injuries and was referred to Tanda Hospital for further treatment. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with ASP Kangra Bir Bahadur confirming the case. Initial findings suggest that the imbalance of the paraglider led to the tragic fall.

Police have gathered evidence from the site, and a technical inquiry is underway to determine whether any safety protocols were violated. A case of negligence has been registered based on Khushi's family's statement, and an investigation is underway. Sources stated that the accident occurred around 5:45 pm, during sunset, although paragliding at the site is permitted only until 5 pm according to safety regulations.

