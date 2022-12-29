Train operations suspended on Pamban bridge till Dec 31

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway has announced that train operations have been suspended on Pamban Bridge till 31st December.

The Railway authority has announced that the railway engineers will carry out the tests after completion of the work, only then the trains will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The repair work started on 23 December as per the sources.

The Pamban railway bridge connects the Rameswaram island area with the Mandapam mainland.

The Southern Railway Madurai Division has banned the movement of trains at Pamban Bridge and issued a red alert. Due to this, passenger trains from Madurai and Trichy were halted at Ramanathapuram along with the express trains from Chennai were halted at Mandapam.

Trains are not allowed to depart from Rameswaram as per the sources. In this situation, the trains departing from Rameswaram are being operated from Mandapam.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor