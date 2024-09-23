Train Sabotage in Punjab: 9 Iron Rods Found on Bathinda-Delhi Railway Track in Bathinda (Watch Video)

Another attempt to sabotage train. At least nine iron rods found on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track on Sunday night, September 22. Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case against an unidentified miscreants investigation underway.

"9 iron rods have been recovered from the spot. GRP (Government Railway Police) has registered a case against an unknown person and further investigation is being done," said Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar.

According to the information, iron rods were recovered from tracks between Katar Singhwala and Bathinda station, near Bangi Nagar locality, due to the alertness of the loco pilot, a major rail accident was averted. On receiving information about this incident, railway officials, GRP and Punjab police officials reached the spot.

The incident reported when a goods train was passing through from Bathinda to Delhi, loco pilot spotted iron rods on tracks and immediately halt the train.