"Trains plying on all four lines, all lines are fit": South Eastern Railway CPRO on restoration after Balasore train accident

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 9 : South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Aditya Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that all lines in Odisha's Balasore district, where the tragic train accident took place earlier this month, are fit and trains are plying on all four lines.

"Trains are plying on all four lines, all the lines are fit," Chaudhary told ANI.

He said compensation has been given for 661 cases so far and Rs 22.66 crore have been disbursed in connection with the accident that took place on June 2 and involved two passenger and a goods train.

He said regular maintenance work is going on and some trains have been cancelled today.

Chaudhary said the speed of trains is kept slow near the place where regular maintenance work is being done.

Asked about the inquiry into the accident, he said both CBI and Commissioner of Railway Safety teams are collecting data and working in coordination. He said a forensic team is also at the accident site.

The accident in which 288 people died involved Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train.

