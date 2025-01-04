Transforming villages into vibrant centres of growth is priority: PM Modi at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav

New Delhi, Jan 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 at city's Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, highlighting the need for transforming the villages into vibrant centers of growth and also celebrating the spirit of rural India.

The six-day festival, scheduled from January 4 to 9, will feature workshops, discussions, and cultural performances showcasing India's heritage while promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic resilience in rural areas. The event, themed "Building a Resilient Rural India for Viksit Bharat 2047" and carrying the motto "Gaon Badhe, Toh Desh Badhe" (If the village progresses, the country progresses), aims to empower rural communities through innovation, infrastructure development, women's empowerment, and financial inclusion, with a special focus on the North-East.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasised the potential of rural India, stating, "Those of us connected to villages know their immense power. The village lives within those who reside there."

He highlighted his government's efforts over the past decade to uplift rural India, from economic policies to targeted initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges farmers face, particularly the rising global prices of DAP fertilizers, and assured them of the government's commitment to reducing their burden.

"Our goal is to ensure maximum economic support for villagers while creating new employment and self-employment opportunities. Over Rs 3 lakh crore has been provided to farmers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and agricultural loan amounts have increased 3.5 times in ten years," he noted.

PM Modi also stressed the role of cooperatives in transforming rural economies, pointing out that 70,000 cooperative societies are being computerised to ensure better prices for farmers. He highlighted the Vishwakarma Yojana, which supports artisans like blacksmiths, carpenters, and potters by training them in new skills, increasing productivity, and providing affordable assistance.

"In the last decade, we have consistently increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops. Initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme have also provided property papers to villagers, while policies promoting MSMEs and the Credit Link Guarantee Scheme have spurred local economies," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister shared findings from a recent survey, stating that rural consumption has nearly tripled since 2011.

"The purchasing power of rural households has significantly improved. For the first time, rural spending on food has reduced to less than 50 per cent of income, allowing for more expenditure on other essentials," he explained.

Highlighting the narrowing gap between rural and urban areas, PM Modi said, "The disparity in consumption between urban and rural areas is reducing. Efforts over the past ten years have brought tangible results. A recent study by the State Bank of India reveals that rural poverty, which stood at 26 per cent in 2012, has now decreased to less than 5 per cent."

PM Modi underscored the importance of border villages, rebranding them as "first villages" and advocating equal development for tribal areas under the PM JANMAN Yojana.

"For decades, rural SC, ST, and OBC communities faced neglect, leading to migration and poverty. Our efforts are reversing these trends," he said.

Women's empowerment was another key focus, with PM Modi praising the role of "Bank Sakhis" and "Insurance Sakhis" in transforming rural economies.

"We have empowered 1.15 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didis,' earning over Rs 1 lakh annually. Our goal is to elevate 3 crore women to this status while implementing special schemes for Dalit and tribal women," he said.

He highlighted the transformation in rural infrastructure, noting the construction of nearly 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He also pointed out the digital revolution in villages, with over 94 per cent of rural households now having access to mobile services.

"Banking services and UPI are available in villages, and Common Service Centres have grown from less than 1 lakh in 2014 to over 5 lakh today, providing dozens of government services online," he said.

Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of NABARD in supporting initiatives like self-help groups and the Kisan Credit Scheme. He called for the creation of more Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives like Amul to boost agricultural profitability.

"Milk production is now one of the highest revenue generators for farmers. We are advancing natural farming in mission mode to ensure sustainable practices," he said.

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav celebrates rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage while promoting economic stability, financial security, and gender equality. With a focus on North-East India, the event aims to ensure rural populations are equipped to contribute to India's progress and realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

