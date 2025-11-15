Tribals in Gujarat's Dediapada gear up for PM Modi's visit

Ahmedabad, Nov 15 Tribal communities in Gujarat's Narmada are preparing to give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to arrive in the city on Saturday, to preside over the national celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Dediapada.

The day, officially designated as Tribal Pride Day by the Prime Minister, will witness a grand public gathering where PM Modi will address thousands of tribal community members, highlighting the Union government's commitment to their empowerment and regional progress.

The visit carries deep personal and historical significance for Prime Minister Modi, who will begin his day by offering prayers at the revered Yaha Mogi Devmogra Dham in Devmogra village, located about 30 km from Dediapada.

Speaking to IANS, a woman who came to attend the Prime Minister's event said, "Today marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. PM Modi is coming to commemorate this special day. Although we have seen him many times on TV, today, we will see him in person. We are here to witness him live because the tribal residents of Dediapada have made extensive preparations."

"His visit gives us hope that development will take place, and for this reason, we welcome him. We hope that we, the tribal communities, also witness the same progress the rest of the state has experienced," she added.

Several performances are also prepared for the occasion.

"We have come here with our tribal dance prepared, and we will perform it to welcome the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is coming, so our preparations are in full swing and we are very excited to welcome him," a performer told IANS.

Another performer, speaking to IANS, said, "We are participating in PM Modi's program. We are doing a roadshow for his event. The tribal fair attendees and others are enjoying it, which feels great. We are going to perform the Dangi Nritya."

Tribal families have been granted legal rights to forest land under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, a welfare scheme launched by PM Modi in 2003 to uplift indigenous communities.

Local residents credit successive development drives under PM Modi's leadership for this change and express optimism that his visit will accelerate further progress.

Adding a cultural flourish to the welcome, a house just 100 metres from the helipad in Dediapada town has been adorned with an exquisite Warli painting by local artist Bhumika Kothiya.

The artwork vividly captures the essence of tribal heritage -- from ancient traditions to modern unity with nature -- and stands as a heartfelt tribute from the community.

Coincidentally, the painted house is linked to the Prime Minister's residence programme, making the gesture even more symbolic.

Administrative officials have intensified preparations across the district, ensuring seamless coordination for the high-profile visit.

The Prime Minister's address at the Tribal Pride Day event is expected to outline a renewed vision for tribal welfare and inclusive growth, reinforcing the message that development reaches the last mile only when it uplifts the most marginalised.

