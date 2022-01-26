Trinamool Congress to move Election Commission over issues concerning Goa polls

A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will visit the Election Commission on Thursday to discuss key issues in connection with upcoming assembly polls in Goa.

The delegation comprises Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy and Aparupa Poddar and Rajya Sabha MPs Dr Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

The leaders will hold a press conference after their visit to the poll panel.

Goa will face assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

