Trinamool govt wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata, May 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal government wants to make the Hindus second-class citizens in the state.

“The entire country is aware of what happened with the women in Sandeshkhali. After that Trinamool Congress wanted to protect the principal accused since his name was Sheikh Shahjahan,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Burdwan on Friday.

He also referred to a recent and controversial comment made by Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir publicly without directly naming the latter.

“I came to know that a Trinamool Congress MLA recently made a statement at a public meeting threatening that Hindus would be drowned in River Bhagirathi. What is happening in West Bengal? Appeasement politics is the only aim of Trinamool Congress,” the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to the recent order by a division bench of Calcutta High Court cancelling as many as 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools in West Bengal.

“I understand that there were many innocent candidates who got their jobs honestly. I have advised our party's West Bengal unit to open a legal and social media cell and provide legal support to the genuine candidates who have proper documents to prove they got their jobs honestly. Those who secured jobs through unfair means will have to suffer. But our party will be beside those who got their jobs honestly,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi also said that he has not become the Prime Minister for his own enjoyment. My only dream is to fulfil the dreams of the people. I do not have an heir of mine. Only the people of the country are my heirs,” the Prime Minister said.

